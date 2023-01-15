Defensive stars return for Real Madrid in Supercopa showdown

Real Madrid take on El Clasico rivals Barcelona in tonight’s Spanish Supercopa final in Riyadh.

Both sides are bidding to secure a first major title of the 2022/23 campaign after reaching the final in Saudi Arabia with Real Madrid aiming to defend their title from 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted for three starting changes from the side which beat Valencia in last week’s semi final.

Full back pair Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy return to boost Ancelotti’s defence with Luka Modric coming into midfield.

Barcelona head coach Xavi mirrors Ancelotti with three changes of his own tonight including a double change at full back.

Alejandro Balde and Andreas Christensen both start with Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo moving across to right back in a tactical reshuffle.

Captain Sergio Busquets starts in midfield, in what could be his final Supercopa appearance, if he eventually opts leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season.