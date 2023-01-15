Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid must learn lessons from Supercopa loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti offered a robust assessment of his team as they were thrashed 3-1 by Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final.

Los Blancos were second best all night in Riyadh, as an energetic Barcelona stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian capital, thanks to goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri.

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema fired home a late consolation goal, but the contest was already over for Ancelotti’s holders, as they surrendered their title in low key style.

Ancelotti knows his players need to turn their form around quickly, after a poor start to 2023, as they prepare to fight on three fronts in the coming months.

“We have to learn from this, it’s a difficult moment and that’s it,” as per reports from Marca.

“We don’t have to do too many things, we knew before the game the team is not at its best.

“We have to cheer up and prepare for the next game. This game helps us, as it has shown some shortcomings in our play.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a Copa del Rey trip to Villarreal on January 19 before returning to league matters away at Athletic Club three days later.

