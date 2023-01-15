Barcelona to compete with Atletico Madrid for Premier League forward

The possible departure of Memphis Depay will be Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set to thrash out a deal, which would see the Dutchman head to the Spanish capital.

Depay is set to leave in January, and Atleti is the most likely destination for the out of favour forward. Should he leave, Xavi will demand that a replacement is signed, in order to give his squad the best chance of competing for silverware.

Atleti are still looking to strengthen in attack having lost both Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix already this month. Both clubs have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Goncalo Guedes, according to Fichajes.

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is happy for Guedes to leave on loan this month, and both clubs are willing to bring the player to their respective clubs on a temporary basis. The Portuguese’s former club Valencia are also rumoured to be interested him back to the Estadio Mestalla.

A move to Barcelona for Guedes would depend on the departure of Depay, while the financies would also have to suit. The forward has a good spell previously at Los Che, and would be a good squad option for all three clubs.

