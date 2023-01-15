Barcelona want to retain Memphis Depay in 2023

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident over their ability to retain Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a possible exit from Barcelona in the winter transfer market after only playing a bit part role at the Camp Nou in 2022/23.

Depay hinted at his possible interest in leaving the club whilst away on 2022 World Cup duty last month with La Blaugrana also aiming to reduce their wage bill in 2023.

The 28-year-old forward is out of contract in Catalonia at the end of the season with no chance of a renewal on offer for the former Lyon star this month.

However, despite the ongoing speculation over his next step, reports from The Athletic claim he is ready to commit to Barcelona for the remainder of the campaign

Staying at Barcelona allows Depay the chance to join any side for free this summer without the burden of a transfer fee.