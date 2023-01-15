Barcelona keeping tabs on promising Spanish fullback

Barcelona’s financial situation means that they cannot pursue big money deals at present. Despite this, head coach Xavi Hernandez is determined to improve his squad for the future.

One of the areas that will require improvement is at fullback. Right back has been a problem position over the last few seasons, with a distinct lack of strength in depth in the position. On the other flank, there is more cover, with Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso.

However, the future of the latter two is unknown. Barca are very keen to keep Balde, but the teenager is growing frustrated with his contract situation. Alonso’s contract at the club ends in the summer, and a new deal is not close at the moment.

Should reinforcements be required, one name that is being considered is Sergi Cardona, according to Todofichajes. The Las Palmas player is one of the best fullbacks in the second tier, and has attracted interest from Villarreal.

A deal would be fairly cheap, with a figure of €12m reportedly enough. Should Barcelona’s issues still persist until the summer, and cover is required at left back, Cardona could move to Catalonia.

