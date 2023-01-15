Atletico Madrid target likely to leave in January

Diego Simeone is determined to improve the defence of his Atletico Madrid side. Having shipped 15 goals in 16 La Liga appearances before Sunday’s trip to Almeria, Los Rojiblancos conceded nine in their six Champions League games.

Outgoings are likely, with both Mario Hermoso and Felipe both linked with moves to the Premier League. Incomings will he required in order to replace any players that leave, and targets have already been identified. Caglar Soyuncu is likely to join Atleti in January, and another who may do so is Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, according to Todofichajes.

Skriniar’s contract expires at the end of the season at Inter, who are desperate for him to renew. They have reportedly set a deadline of Wednesday (18/01) in order for both parties to agree terms, and if not then the defender will be sold this month.

This could present Atleti with a great opportunity to sign a top defender on a cut-price deal, although they will have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the Slovakian.