Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 La Liga draw at Almeria

Atletico Madrid have secured their first La Liga point of 2023 as Diego Simeone’s side drew 1-1 away at Almeria.

Los Rojiblancos end the weekend back inside the Champions League qualification spots, but they trail third place side Real Sociedad, with a gap of seven points after 17 games played.

The visitors started brightly in Andalucia as Argentina international Angel Correa broke the Almeria offside trap to burst into the box and smash home an opener.

Antoine Griezmann with the disguise! 😎 The Frenchman with a lovely dummy which plays Angel Correa in for an excellent finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/cpHdkh6NIK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 15, 2023

However, Simeone’s charges were unable to build on that momentum, as El Bilal Toure popped up at the back post to head home a leveller for Almeria.

👏 Cross

🎯 Header Brilliant goal by El Bilal Touré which has Almería level at the break 🌟 pic.twitter.com/3ZedbTn0kE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 15, 2023

The second period saw two key chances for Atletico to clinch the win, with Alvaro Morata and Correa both denied, before substitute Sergio Reguilon was shown a straight red card for an elbow.

Up next for Atletico is a midweek Copa del Rey trip to Levante with Almeria heading to Valencia on January 23 in league action.

Images via Getty Images