Aston Villa join Liverpool in race for €65m-rated La Liga midfielder

Unai Emery looks set to continue his foray into the Spanish market, with another La Liga market linked with a move to his Aston Villa side.

Having already signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis this week, the Villains look set to move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to BirminghamLive. The 26-year-old is highly regarded by club officials at La Real, who signed him from Premier League club Newcastle United in 2018.

Villa aren’t the only English club in for Merino, with the midfielder also reportedly on the shortlist of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. However, Emery’s side have an advantage as they are reportedly willing to meet Merino’s release clause, which is €65m.

Unfortunately for both clubs, Merino is likely to reject any move away from San Sebastian this month, with the player very happy at La Real. The club are aiming to qualify for the Champions League, and Merino wants to help the side achieve their goals.