Arsenal set sights on Barcelona winger after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has done a fantastic job this season. The Gunners have defied expectations, and could go eight points clear with a victory in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

On the pitch, they have been sublime. Off it, they are working to make sure that they don’t let their chance slip away, and signings are being targeted in order to do that. The big move that Arsenal have been going for is Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian is one of the brightest talents in world football, and has been coveted by numerous clubs across Europe. Arsenal had been in pole position, but they have now missed out, with Chelsea set to pay an eyewatering €100m for him.

With their top target gone, attention has turned to previous players that have caught the eye. One of those is Barcelona’s Raphinha, as per The Evening Standard, who has had a difficult start to life in Catalonia following his move from Leeds United last summer.

The Brazilian has been reduced to a squad role under head coach Xavi Hernandez so far, and with the club’s precarious financial situation, he could be sold in order to balance the books.

Barca are confident of recouping the €58m that they paid Leeds, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will match that valuation in January. Should he leave, Xavi will expect a replacement as the club go in search of major honours this season.