“We deserve this title” – Jordi Alba confident ahead of El Clasico Super Cup final

Having not won a trophy in the last 18 months, Barcelona will be desperate to end that stretch on Sunday against Real Madrid in Riyadh.

Thursday’s penalty shoot-out victory against Real Betis was a tense affair, but one that Barca ultimately came through, which has set up a showdown clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Head coach Xavi Hernandez was very disappointed with his players following the match against Betis, and will be hoping for better against their bitter rivals.

Jordi Alba played in Thursday’s match, and is also expected to face Real Madrid. He agreed with his manager’s criticism of the team.

“We have to dominate both defensively and offensively. It is true that we have many opportunities when attacking, and it was shown that when we can play in the opponent’s half, we do really well. We have to watch the cons, we can do better, but I think we are working well.”

Alba is looking forward to Sunday’s final, and is very happy with how things are going under Xavi. The 42-year-old is a club legend from his playing days, and he will be hoping do secure his first trophy as manager. Alba was pull of praise for the coach.

“When he arrived at Barca, people were very excited. He has made history at the club as a player. As a coach, he is doing well but in the end this is about titles, which is everyone’s desire.

“I see the team very united, and I think we deserve this title.”