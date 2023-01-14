“We are not thinking about the sextet” – Carlo Ancelotti insists focus is on Super Cup final

Having already won the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid will be going for their second trophy this season when they take on Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

With the Club World Cup taking place next month, the club will have the opportunity to win six titles over the course of the season, which has never been done in top level football. Despite the opportunity available to them, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists that the squad are only focused on Sunday’s game, as per Sport.

“We are not thinking about the sextet, only the Super Cup. It’s very complicated, we have to continue step by step and arrive well at the end of the season.”

Ancelotti is fortunate to be blessed with a squad that has an abundance of experience, and who are used to these situations. He will demand that they approach things normally going into Sunday’s match, and the rest of the season.

“(The players) will never fill their bellies to win, they have a great mentality. We are at a very demanding club and it does not allow you to think about satiation. We are talking about players who started winning here in 2013”.

Although the team are not focused of the sextet, a win on Sunday would seal leg two of six in the search for an unprecedented achievement.