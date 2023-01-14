Villarreal edge into Champions League spots despite Celta Vigo draw

Villarreal’s winning start to 2023 came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

Quique Setien has steadied the ship in Castellon in recent weeks with six straight wins, across league and Copa del Rey action, ahead of their trip to Galicia.

Both sides started brightly at the Estadio Balaidos before Spanish international Gerard Moreno fired home a superb long range opener for Villarreal.

WHAT. A. GOAL! 🗣️ "That is absolutely superb from Gerard Moreno!" The Villarreal star with an outstanding touch and finish to fire his side into the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/oPYnjANJsH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 13, 2023

Some heroic Villarreal defending, and poor Celta finishing, kept the away side ahead at the break, before the hosts found a response after the restart.

Jorgen Strand Larsen was adjudged to be onside, as he stole in behind the Villarreal defence, to fire home the equaliser.

🔙 on level terms! Jørgen Strand Larsen scores his first LaLiga goal with a great finish 🔵 pic.twitter.com/qiTb3icsYH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 13, 2023

Pepe Reina made a sting of late saves to preserve a point for Setien’s side as they move up to fourth in the table overnight with Celta in 15th.

Up next for Villarreal is a midweek Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid as Celta head to Mallorca in league action next weekend.

