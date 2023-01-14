Two La Liga sides among top three most “devalued” clubs in world football

The COVID-19 pandemic has a difficult time for football clubs, with many suffering immensely. With no fans allowed in for most of 2020, and part of 2021, high financial losses were posted by some of the top clubs across Europe.

This snowballed into 2022, with some clubs unable to recover from pandemic. Coupled with poor performances on the pitch, certain sides have lost out more than most, which has been detailed by Transfermarkt. Two sides of La Liga are listed among the top three. Despite Barcelona’s problems, they are not one of those who have suffered the most.

Sevilla have devalued the most, having lost €171m from the end of 2021. The Andalusian club are in a poor financial state, and director of football Monchi is keen to sell players this month in order to balance the books.

Manchester United are second, with the Premier League giants having devalued by €139m. Atletico Madrid are third, with their valuation having lowered by €120m. The team were disappointingly knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages, and have had a poor La Liga season to boot.

These clubs will be hoping that 2023 is the year that they can bounce back.