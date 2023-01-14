Real Madrid set to promote Brazilian youngster following first team injuries

Real Madrid are facing a mini-injury crisis at the moment, with several first team members struggling with various issues. Both David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are absent from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the Spanish Supercopa due to knocks, and Lucas Vazquez has been added to that list.

The fullback had to be substituted during Los Blancos’ semi-final against Valencia on Wednesday, with scans revealing that the Spanish international has strained his ankle. He is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks, meaning he will miss at least 10 matches, including the Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool.

With Dani Carvajal now being the only natural right back in the first team squad who is available, with Adrian Odriozola also struggling, Marca state that Vinicius Tobias is likely to be promoted from Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side.

The Brazilian is currently on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, although he is expected to join permanently when that deal ends. He is highly regarded by club officials, and first team game time could be likely in the coming weeks with Carvajal also not at full fitness.