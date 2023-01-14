Real Madrid set to miss out on January move for young Spanish talent

Real Madrid’s defensive options will be stretched over the next few weeks, with Lucas Vazquez joining David Alaba on the injury list, having suffered a strained ankle in Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.

With Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy just coming back from knocks, Carlo Ancelotti will hope that neither pick up recurring problems in the coming weeks. If so, the defence would be down to the bare bones, with Adrian Odriozola also struggling for fitness.

If things get worse, recruits may be needed in January, with one of those linked being former Los Blancos youngster Fran Garcia. The left back has impressed at Rayo Vallecano since joining in 2020 on an initial loan deal, before making the move permanent one year later.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, it looks as though Garcia won’t be moving in January, with Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa confirming that he won’t leave this month, as per Marca.

“He is a Rayo player and we are very comfortable with him. We expect him to play a good game against Valladolid and the rest of the season.

“We have Fran García until the end of the season. We will not enter into any negotiations under any circumstances for him or for any player we consider vital.”

Although a move will not happen this month, there could be movement in the summer, with left back being a position that Real Madrid want to strengthen in.