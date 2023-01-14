Rayo Vallecano chief drops Fran Garcia hint

Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia could leave the club in the coming months.

Garcia came through the Real Madrid youth ranks before joining Rayo in 2021, and Los Blancos are tracking their former defender as a long term option.

Real Madrid are expected to bring in another left back ahead of the 2022/23 season with Brazilian international Marcelo leaving the club last summer.

After playing a key role in Rayo’s promotion campaign in 2020/21, Garcia opted to join the club permanently, but Real Madrid hold 50% stake in him as part of the agreement.

Previous reports from Marca claimed Rayo paid €1.8m to sign Garcia, but Real Madrid may have to pay in excess of €3.5m to buy them out of the arrangement, and bring the 22-year-old back to the club, with Rayo club president Raul Martin Presa admitted he could move on from Vallecas in the coming months.

“He’s a Rayo player and we’re comfortable with him. We have Fran García until the end of the season,” as per reports from Marca.

“We’re not going to enter into any negotiations under any circumstances this month as he is a vital player.”