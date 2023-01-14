Lionel Messi insults criticised by Barcelona Vice-President

When remarks about Lionel Messi made by Barcelona directors were leaked this week, many people were outraged at the blatant disrespect shown towards one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Barca’s former Legal Chief Roman Gomez Ponti referred to the World Cup winning captain as a “sewer rat” and “hormonal dwarf” when communicating with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, which were met with vehement anger by fans and personnel alike.

One of those who has criticised the comments is the club’s vice president Rafael Yuste, who was at the club when these events happened. He highlighted the blatant disrespect shown towards one of the club’s greatest, as per Marca.

“They represent a huge lack of respect for people like Messi who have given so much for the club, and a lack of respect for the club.

“I totally reject these words, which indicate that the people who were previously in charge of the team did not love the squad as they should have done.”

Yuste also spoke of head coach Xavi Hernandez, as per Sport, stating that the board is fully behind him, ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Riyadh.

“Xavi has our full confidence. He is part of a project built by me, the president, the board and the entire executive of the club.”