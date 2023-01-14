Karim Benzema coy on Real Madrid renewal

There’s no doubting that Karim Benzema has been one of the greatest Real Madrid players of recent history. The Frenchman has been a part of so much success his his move from Lyon in 2009, having won 24 trophies in his time at the club.

He will aim to add number 25 when he takes on Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, with the chance to add a second title of the season already. Benzema knows what’s expected of him and his teammates in the match.

In his pre-match press conference, the Real Madrid was also asked about his future in the Spanish capital, and he refused to confirm whether he’d remain at the club beyond the expiration of his current contract, which ends in June.

“I’m at Real Madrid. Talking about it is another matter.”

Reports have suggested that a move back to Lyon is a possibility, with Benzema unsure on staying for another season. His comments today are sure to add to the speculation about his future.