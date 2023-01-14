Ivan Fresnada’s representatives in England ahead of possible Premier League move

One of the biggest breakout stars of La Liga so far this season is Ivan Fresnada. The young fullback has impressed in the Spanish top flight, despite being just 18, and his club Real Valladolid are preparing for a battle to keep hold of him.

Fresnada has been linked to many clubs across Europe since his debut against Girona in September, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be interested in his services. Both clubs have problems at the right back position, so a move for the young Spaniard could be possible in the summer.

They may not be able to wait that long, with reports from ChronicleLive stating that Fresnada’s agents are in London, amid interest in the player from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

High flying Newcastle United are also said to be very keen, with the 18-year-old likely to play an understudy role to former Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier should he join Eddie Howe’s side.

Fresnada played the full match as Real Valladolid lost at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether he will still be wearing the purple and white kit at the end of the month.