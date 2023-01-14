“If one goes, they will be replaced” – Xavi issues Barcelona transfer update

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is potentially 90 minutes away from his first trophy as manager of the club, having won 25 as a player.

Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid will be a fascinating affair, with neither team at their best during their respective semi-final victories, which both came on penalties.

This will be Xavi’s first final as Barca manager, having taken charge at the end of 2021. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match in Riyadh, he knows what’s expected of him and his players.

“At Barca, it is non-negotiable to win. We’re here to win titles, that’s the goal. We are 90 or 120 minutes away from winning a title and we are going for it. Not because the rival is Madrid, with anyone else we would have the same desire. We are very excited, this trophy would mean a lot to us.”

With Memphis Depay in line for a loan move to Atletico Madrid, and with Yannick Carrasco possibly set to move the other way until the end of the season in a swap deal, Xavi commented on the transfer situation at Barcelona.

“I do not want anyone to leave. I’m not going to talk about names, but if a player asks to leave, I will ask the club for a player in his place to make up for the loss.”

Xavi will be desperate to get off the mark for Barcelona in terms of trophies as manager, but Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will do everything to stop them from doing so.