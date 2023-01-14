“He needs more minutes” – New Spain boss issues warning to Barcelona star

In just two months, new Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will name his first squad since taking over from previous boss Luis Enrique.

The fight is on for those in contention to stake their claim to be included for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Norway and Scotland. With Rodri set to make back into midfield following the retirement of Sergio Busquets, there is a opportunity for someone in central defence.

One of the options available to de la Fuente is Barcelona’s Eric Garcia. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular playing time of late, having been a part of Enrique’s squad for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

De la Fuente is a fan of the former Manchester City player, who he has known since the defender was a child, as per Sport.

“The Spanish team is not a club, we live from the moments. A bad day can leave you out. I’ve known Eric since I was little and I know he never disappoints.

Despite his admiration for Garcia, de la Fuente insisted that he will need more playing time in order to give himself the best chance of being called up.

“There are times when a player only participating for a few minutes in his team can be important, but as a principle, who plays more minutes will get more of an opportunity.”

Garcia may need to move away from Barcelona to get more minutes, and he has been linked with a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal.