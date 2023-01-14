Gerard Pique issues hilarious response to Shakira lyrics

Despite retiring from football in November, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight this week, albeit not from his own actions. His ex-partner Shakira released an untitled song with rapper Bizarrap, which contained references to Pique and Clara Chia, who was reportedly the reason for the split.

The video has amassed over 87 million views since its release on Wednesday, in which Shakira stated that Pique swapped a “Rolex for a Casio”. The former footballer had not responded publicly to the song, despite the increased media attention, but has done so now using his football tournament Kings League.

In a hilarious response to the singer, Pique announced on Twitch that Casio has become a sponsor of Kings League, and each president in the league would be given a watch from the company. Pique adorned once himself, pointing at it and stating that the garment was “for life”.

The move from is unlikely to heal relations between him and his former partner anytime soon.