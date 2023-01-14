FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986.

Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted the famous trophy above his head during the celebrations.

Despite the occasion, FIFA haven’t too kindly to the antics of La Albiceleste, with the world football governing body opening proceedings against them following the match on the 18th December.

FIFA state that Argentina have been charged with player misconduct, as well as a violation of fair play rules. Although no specific incidents were mentioned, AP speculate that one of those moments being investigated is Emiliano Martinez’s actions with the Golden Glove trophy.

There is no scheduled timeline for the case, meaning that it is unknown as to when the Argentinian FA will found out what the repercussions will be, if any.