Fabrizio Romano confirms Sevilla set to miss out on Pablo Sarabia return

Pablo Sarabia enjoyed an excellent spell at Sevilla before moving to French champions Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. However, his time in France has been disappointing, having been unable to hold down a regular starting place.

Having to compete with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in recent years that meant that Sarabia has been a squad player at best, which he has been unhappy about. He wishes for more first team football, and as such, has requested to leave PSG.

Sevilla still think very highly for Sarabia, and he had been linked with a return to Andalusia. Having parted away with Isco last month, the club are in the market for an attacking midfielder, and Sarabia would certainly fit the mould.

Unfortunately for head coach Jorge Sampaoli, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sarabia is set for a move to Premier League side Wolves, as former Los Blanquirrojos manager Julen Lopetegui continues an overhaul of his squad.

Sampaoli and director of football Monchi must begin searching elsewhere for new recruits, having missed out on bringing a favourite son home.