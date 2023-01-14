Everton to rival Wolves for Felipe Monteiro

Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Monteiro looks set for a Premier League move this month.

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has already completed a loan move for Monteiro’s Los Rojiblancos teammate Matheus Cunha until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Lopetegui has hinted at his interest in bringing in a new defender in the coming weeks as he aims to steer Wolves to Premier League safety.

Brazilian centre back Monteiro has been tipped to join Lopetegui and Cunha at Molineux, with less than six months left on his Atletico deal, and he could be available for around €2.5m.

However, Daily Mail journalist Dominic King has tipped Everton to make a late move for the 33-year-old, as Frank Lampard looks for a defensive leader at Goodison Park.

Aside from exploring a deal for Anthony Elanga, Everton are also looking at Felipe Monteiro; he’s got 6 months remaining on his contract with Atletico Madrid. Wolves also keen on the Brazilian central defender 🔵 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 13, 2023

Monteiro is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days, with Atletico willing to let him go, as they try to cut a bulging wage bill in Madrid.