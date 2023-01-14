Barcelona want Atletico Madrid player in exchange for Memphis Depay

It seems more and more likely that Memphis Depay will leave Barcelona during this month’s transfer window, with Atletico Madrid very interested in bringing the forward to the Metropolitano as a replacement for the departed Joao Felix.

Depay has been a fringe player under head coach Xavi Hernandez this season, having played just four times across all competitions. Even with starting striker Robert Lewandowski having been suspended for last weekend’s victory against Atleti, Depay was not selected, as Xavi opted for Ansu Fati instead.

The Dutchman will almost certainly leave Barca at the end of the season, with his contract expiring in the summer, but he could set to depart sooner. However, the Blaugrana will only allow him to leave once a replacement has been sorted.

A Camp Nou return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a possibility, but a deal would need to suit Barcelona financially. Another name that has emerged as a possible replacement, and would represent itself as a possible swap deal, is Yannick Carrasco, according to Sport.

Carrasco typically plays as a winger under Atleti head coach Diego Simeone, which would suggest that either Fati or Ferran Torres will be used more centrally by Xavi, should a deal be completed. Barca like the Belgian international, whose long term future at Atleti is uncertain following interest from the Premier League.

If Atleti do not allow Carrasco to leave for Barcelona, a deal to see Depay going the other way is unlikely, with the club reportedly fed up with Atleti’s negotiations.