Barcelona star Ronald Araujo faces Supercopa final battle

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo could miss their Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid through injury.

The Uruguayan international has been edging back to full fitness sincethe 2022 World Cup with injuries blighting the start of his campaign.

He completed 90 minutes in the Supercopa semi final penalty shootout win over Real Betis and was expected to retain his starting place against Los Blancos tomorrow.

However, as per reports from Marca, he missed part of Barcelona’s final training session today ahead of the final in Riyadh.

Xavi is expected to wait until the last minute before making a final decision on his starting line up, with Araujo previously tipped to start at full back in the final.

Araujo is a first choice pick for Xavi in central defence, and if he can prove his fitness in the next 24 hours, he will start alongside Jules Kounde, as Xavi pushes for a first title as Barcelona boss.