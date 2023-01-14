Barcelona pursuing Franck Kessie swap deal for top Serie A midfielder

Franck Kessie has struggled for regular playing time at Barcelona since his move from AC Milan last summer. The midfielder was heralded as a big signing by the club when he joined, but he has found his options limited in Catalonia.

Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie De Jong are all ahead of Kessie in the pecking order at Barca, and he has been limited to substitute appearances at best for the most part. He came on during the club’s Spanish Super Cup victory against Real Betis on Thursday, and scored a penalty in the shootout.

Kessie has been linked with a move away from the club, with a return to Italy a possibility, as well as switch to the Premier League. Milan’s city rivals Inter are one of teams reportedly interested, and Todofichajes report that a swap deal involving the Ivorian is an option for Barca.

Kessie would move to Italy, with Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic heading to Barcelona in exchange. The 30-year-old is unlikely to be a long-term replacement for the likely-leaving Busquets, but he would be an excellent squad option for head coach Xavi Hernandez.