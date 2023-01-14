Barcelona considering move for leading French forward

With news that Memphis Depay could be set for a move to Atletico Madrid this month, Barcelona have made plans to replace the former Lyon and Manchester United forward.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a sensational return to the club, while a swap deal involving Depay and Yannick Carrasco is also a possibility. Any deal would likely only be a loan due to the club’s financial restrictions, with the incoming player’s wage not being too steep.

Another name that has emerged that could fit this bill is AS Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder, according to Fichajes. The French international is not a regular starter under Paul Clement, despite being club captain, so he may seek a move away from the club this month.

Barcelona are bug admirers of Ben Yedder, who has eight Ligue 1 goals in 15 appearances for the principality club. The 32-year-old has played in La Liga for Sevilla previously, and is reportedly open to a return to Spain.

It remains to be seen whether a move could be pulled off for Ben Yedder, who’d likely need to take a pay cut to join Barca, and in a similar squad role to which he currently is at Monaco.