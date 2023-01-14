Atletico Madrid identify Jan Oblak replacement

Jan Oblak has been a fantastic servant for Atletico Madrid. The Slovenian goalkeeper joined the club from Benfica in 2014, and has established himself as the undisputed number one for many years.

He is only 30, meaning that he is likely to still be playing for up to another 10 years before hanging up his gloves. Despite this, Atleti are preparing for his replacement for when he leaves the Metropolitano, according to Cadena COPE, as per Fichajes.

The club have identified Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as Oblak’s successor. The Georgian international established himself as first choice at Los Che last season, and has gone on to become a mainstay under head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Mamardashvili was in outstanding form during Valencia’s agonising defeat on penalties against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday. Although he failed to save any of the four spot kicks he faced during the shootout, he made some key saves during the match itself.

Despite their interest, Atleti may find it difficult to sign Mamardashvili on the cheap, with the keeper having a €100m release clause in his contract. With his deal at Valencia not set to run out until 2027, Los Che are under no pressure to sell.