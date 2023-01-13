Xavi drops Ferran Torres penalty hint for Supercopa final

Xavi is not expected to count on La Roja star Ferran Torres in their Spanish Supercopa final with Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana face off with their old El Clasico rivals in Riyadh on January 15 with both sides aiming to secure their first title of the 2022/23 season.

Xavi is expected to make changes for the final, with skipper Sergio Busquets set to start, but Torres could miss out.

The former Manchester City forward came off the bench in the semi final penalty shootout win over Real Betis in midweek but he was not included in the spot kick takers.

According to reports from Diario AS, Marcos Alonso was selected as Xavi’s fifth taker against Betis, with Torres excluded.

In the event of penalties in the final, against Real Madrid, Xavi will look to use the same penalty takers once again in Riyadh, with Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ansu Fati all expected to take one.