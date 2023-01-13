Wolves closing in on deal for PSG and Spain star

Julen Lopetegui’s revolution at Wolves continues to take shape as they look to bring in another Spanish star to bolster their survival bid. The latest player on Lopetegui’s list is the creative force that is Pablo Sarabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger-come-attacking midfielder has demonstrated his quality at both club and international level over the last few years, but with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior all fit and firing, there have been far fewer minutes for the Spaniard. Sarabia has started just six of PSG’s 26 games, playing just 626 minutes this season.

He would then struggle for game time at the World Cup with Spain, with Luis Enrique admitting that his one regret was not using Sarabia more.

As per Diario AS, amongst various sources, PSG are satisfied with the offer and after some time mulling it over, Sarabia has accepted too.

Wolves would get a capable left foot if he does arrive, renowned for cutting in to shoot or deliver a wicked cross. No doubt he is of sufficient quality to play Champions League football. Lopetegui’s clout in Spain is proving a valuable advantage in the market.