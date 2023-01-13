Real Madrid wide player ruled out for Liverpool as six-week injury layoff beckons

Real Madrid are set to be without one of their trusted lieutenants for the next six weeks, after Lucas Vazquez suffered an injury in the Spanish Supercup.

Los Blancos came through their semi-final against Valencia on penalties to set up an El Clasico final on Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Marca say that Eder Militao, who was taken off mid concussion fears, is fine and will be available on Sunday. In Eduardo Camaving’s case, his injury is minor and his availability for the Barcelona tie will be decided when Real Madrid train on Saturday.

However Vazquez came off with an ankle strain after twisting awkwardly, and fears about his fitness have been confirmed. With the Copa del Rey, Supercup final, La Liga, the World Club Cup and the Champions League all being contest before the next international break, Vazquez is set to be out for a month and a half.

Vazquez is set to miss 10 games in that spell, including the first leg against Liverpool (21/02/23) in the Champions League Round of 16, and the Madrid derby against Atletico (26/02/23). While Vazquez is not usually first-choice, he is often called upon when Dani Carvajal’s fitness fails him.