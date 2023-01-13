Real Madrid bring contract negotiations with attacking talent to a halt

The saga of Marco Asensio’s contract negotiations is not too far off extending into a calendar year. The Mallorqui forward has been at odds with the Real Madrid over both wages and his role, but there may be an end in sight.

After negotiations broke down last spring, Asensio asked to leave the club last summer. No sufficient offer for Asensio was forthcoming though, and as it was, he remained at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since September, he has shown renewed effort and desire to stay at the club, with Real Madrid only interested in giving him a new deal on reduced terms.

However Los Blancos are even re-considering that, according to Todofichajes. The fact that Brahim Diaz may return from Milan this summer plays a part in their decision, but chiefly it is the fact that he is significantly down the pecking order.

In what would be a shock move, agent Jorge Mendes will try to take him to Barcelona if there is no deal with Los Blancos.

Asensio is likely to have a market as a free agent and will not be short of offers. However, it has been some time since Asensio has played regular football, let alone showed the form that converted him into the star he is. If it is an elite club he seeks, he might not be a starter there.