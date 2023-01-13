Real Betis and Sevilla to battle it out for Brazilian Premier League star

It has been a while, with Real Betis have a much more up and down 21st century, but they are winning the battle with Sevilla on the pitch. Now they will look to take the game to them off it.

According to Todofichajes, Lucas Moura is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur next summer. The Brazilian has just a year left on his deal this summer and Spurs are keen to take in some money before he leaves.

It appears Real Betis will battle it out with their arch rivals for his signature. Currently Sevilla are thought to be slightly better positioned. Betis expect to lose some of their best players in the summer though, which will strengthen their means with which to go at a deal.

It would be no surprise, given his recent performances, if that player was Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian only arrived in the summer but has quickly converted himself into one of their biggest threats. As Betis look to edge further away from the salary cap purgatory, a major bid for the 22-year-old might suit them well.