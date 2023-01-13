Newcastle challenge Barcelona for Wolves star Ruben Neves

Barcelona could face a real battle to complete a transfer deal for Wolves star Ruben Neves in 2023.

The Portuguese international has been consistently linked a move away from Molineux with La Blaugrana eyeing a possible deal as part of their long term plan to replace Sergio Busquets at the club.

According to previous reports from Mundo Deportivo, Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal between Wolves and Barcelona, with the Premier League side demanding around €40m for the 25-year-old.

Xavi is rumoured to be unconvinced by a deal as he wants a specific profile of midfielder to replace Busquets and Newcastle United could now swoop in.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle are monitoring the situation, with Neves into the final 18 months of his contract, as head coach Eddie Howe looks to build a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League, at St. James’ Park in 2023.