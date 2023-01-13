Milan and Real Madrid to engage in tug of war of young attacking talent

Brahim Diaz has been a name on the rise in Serie A over the last two seasons, and it has made him a desired commodity. Both Milan and Real Madrid seem confident that they will be able to count on his services next season.

The 23-year-old Spaniard moved to Real Madrid from Manchester City for €17m, but facing a lack of game time, signed off on a two-year loan to Milan.

While he was an impact substitute in Milan’s Scudetto-winning season last campaign, Brahim is increasingly a fixture for Stefano Pioli in the starting XI. As per Diario AS, Pioli told them last summer that he was keen to hold onto him.

“He is a great footballer, with enormous quality and very useful for our way of playing. I want him to stay, of course.”

Milan have a buy clause in his contract, but Los Blancos have a buyback clause which would cost them just €3m more than Milan’s option, meaning Los Blancos are in control of the matter.

Yet the Rossoneri remain confident they will sign him on a permanent deal next summer. That opinion is not yet shared by Real Madrid. They will hope to ship out Eden Hazard and potentially Marco Asensio in the summer transfer window, and it may create the perfect space for Brahim to return and make an impact. Someone down the line will be disappointed, and the player’s preference is not yet know either.

Image via Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images