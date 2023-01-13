Manuel Pellegrini calls for radical change to the game following Real Betis-Barcelona

Real Betis were denied a shot at their second title under Manuel Pellegrini by the minimum, after they exited the Spanish Supercup in the semi-finals on penalties. Los Verdiblancos came from behind twice to level things up with Barcelona, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the hero as he stopped penalties from Juanmi and William Carvalho.

On the whole, Pellegrini told Marca that he was pleased with their performance despite the defeat.

“I am very satisfied with the team’s performance. We played a very complete game except for the first 25 minutes. We played well and in the second half we were superior. We had the ability to come back.”

“Two teams came together that played very good football. They scored a great goal. I think their goalkeeper made two impressive saves. I think that in the 120 minutes the balance was in our favour. It was tied and it was fair.”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez shared most of his analysis of the match, but did not have the same outlook.

The former Manchester City coach also expressed his desire to see football change radically, suggesting a move that would drastically change how the game is played.

“With the high pace at which the game is played now, there should be no extra time. It is a very high demand for the pace at which it [football] is played today. We ended up with five or six players with cramps. We lacked certainty in the penalties.”

With the continual increase of games from the governing bodies in football, it appears something will eventually have to give. Footballers and managers have become increasingly vocal about the unfair demands, which only lessen the quality of the product.

Getting rid of extra time entirely would no doubt encourage the sides with less resource to battle for penalties at the end of 90 minutes. It would no doubt increase the frequency of football’s most cruel defeat.