Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele passed fit for Supercopa final

Barcelona head coach Xavi has been offered a crucial fitness boost ahead of their Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid this weekend.

La Blaugrana edged into the final in Riyadh after beating Real Betis in a semi final penalty shootout on January 12.

However, the injury alarm was raised over Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele, as the pair were withdrawn against Betis.

Reports from Marca have confirmed both players took part in training today, with no ill effects, and will be included in the squad for the final.

Their inclusion means Xavi will have a full roster of players available to take on Los Blancos in the Saudi Arabian capital but he could make changes to his starting line up.

Captain Sergio Busquets is expected to return to midfield, with Gavi potentially pushed into an attacking role, in place of Brazilian international Raphinha, if Xavi opts against starting Ansu Fati in the final.