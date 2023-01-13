Fabrizio Romano tips Lionel Messi to extend PSG deal

Lionel Messi is expected to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the coming months.

Messi has returned to Paris, following his World Cup title win with Argentina, but his future in the French capital is a major subject of speculation with the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about the plan for Messi, after the final, with his current contract at the Parc des Princes expiring in June 2023.

Messi has previously hinted at his preference to remain in Paris next season before potentially moving on to the MLS in 2024.

However, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal could launch an ambitious offer to bring him to the Middle East, as part of $300m annual salary package.

Despite the rumours, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated in his exclusive column with Caught Offside, that Messi is committed to staying in Paris, and helping PSG challenge for a first Champions League title.

“PSG and Messi have a verbal pact to continue together. Both parties are just waiting to meet, to discuss length of the contract, salary and more details, but they want to continue,” he said.

“I expect Messi to stay at PSG; I’m not aware of any other negotiation.”