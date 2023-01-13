Fabrizio Romano addresses Liverpool interest in Real Sociedad midfielder

Real Madrid’s Champions League opponents Liverpool have struggled this season after making to every possible final last campaign. One of the key areas to refresh is their midfield.

Off the pitch, the two are going head-to-head for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, which is the main point of focus for both sides in terms of recruitment.

However it appears Liverpool are beginning to build a shortlist of midfielders either to arrive instead of, or together with Bellingham.

On Thursday it emerged that one of those midfielders is one of La Liga’s finest – Real Sociedad lynchpin Mikel Merino. Together with Martin Zubimendi and David Silva, Merino forms the bedrock of a dominant La Real side that currently sit third in La Liga.

Caught Offside asked Fabrizio Romano if there was anything in those links, or those with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

“As said in December, Liverpool have been linked with many midfielders but nothing is advanced yet. Tielemans has many admirers including Newcastle and Arsenal but nothing has been agreed at this stage.”

Those comments were made on his exclusive Substack column, as he updates on the latest transfer stories.

Merino has been one of the best central midfielders in the division for some time, and it is only through his misfortune that Spain have such an array of talent in the national side. A battler in the middle, he also has the technical ability to work space, split defences and control the tempo.

Image via EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN