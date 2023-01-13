Eden Hazard links to Al Nassr intensify following Rudi Garcia meeting

Real Madrid’s forgotten man Eden Hazard could be edging towards a 2023 move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Former Los Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo has already completed a move to the club as part of a world record contract until 2025 in Riyadh.

The move for Ronaldo is predicted to be the start of Al Nassr’s ambitious project to bring more big names to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Sergio Ramos has been tipped for a possible move to Al Nassr, as ongoing talks over a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain stall, and the prospect of a big money swansong increases for the defender.

According to previous reports from Mundo Deportivo, Al Nassr are considering a move for Hazard, as his role in Madrid reduces.

Real Madrid are currently training at Al Nassr’s complex, ahead of their Spanish Supercopa final against Barcelona, and reports from El Chiringuito claim Hazard held a meeting with Rudi Garcia – his former coach at Lille.