Cristiano Ronaldo spotted at Real Madrid training in Riyadh

Real Madrid had a surprise visitor at their training session in Riyadh today.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are gearing up for their Spanish Supercopa final against Barcelona this weekend as he aims for a first title of 2022/23.

The majority of Ancelotti’s players trained at Al Nassr’s complex in the Saudi Arabian capital, and their new signing Cristiano Ronaldo popped by to say hello to his former teammates.

Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid Sport City, following his exit from the 2022 World Cup, as the final details of his move to Al Nassr were completed.

However, following a two game ban carrying over from his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo is yet to make his Al Nassr debut in 2023, as he continues to train with his new team.

The former Los Blancos superstar was greeted positively by Ancelotti and his stars as they continue their preparations for facing El Clasico rivals Barcelona on January 15.

Images via Real Madrid CF