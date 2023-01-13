Barcelona Director of Football leaves door open to Memphis Depay exit

Barcelona have insisted that they will have a quiet January transfer window, but there has been a slight change in tone from Director of Football Mateu Alemany.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed he does not want anyone to leave, but if there is one player who is likely to do so, Memphis Depay might be it.

The Dutchman is at the bottom of the pecking order in terms of Barcelona’s forward options. Following the exits of Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha to the Premier League, Atletico Madrid look decidedly short up front too, with Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann as potential forwards.

Speaking to Sport, Alemany was coy on Memphis’ prospects of leaving Camp Nou.

“We will see. He is an extraordinary player and nobody will be surplus. He has a lot of quality… I can’t anticipate things.”

“We are satisfied with the squad we have made. It is deep and and has variety, but we are aware and attentive to everything, although there is no urgency.”

The latest reporting is that the two clubs are set to begin talks for him next week.

While Xavi may want the extra depth of having Memphis, and it takes just one long-term injury to change the equation, no doubt the accountants at Barcelona would be open to a departure. Looking at his usage this season, it is hard to make a case that he is essential for the Catalan manager.