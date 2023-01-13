Barcelona and Chelsea to miss out on starlet after major U-turn

Despite the numerous and strong reports to the contrary, it appears that Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko will be staying at the club for a while yet.

The German international is out of contract this summer, and has been courted by many of Europe’s major clubs. Not least Chelsea and Barcelona, who were presented as favourites for his signature.

However German paper BILD (via Diario AS) say that Moukoko will re-sign with Dortmund after all. Despite it being said that it was ‘almost impossible’ for him to do so, Moukoko and die Schwarzgelben have agreed terms. The only thing missing is his signature.

There may yet be hope for those pursuing a deal this summer. A report emerged earlier in the week that Dortmund may give Moukoko a sizable bonus and wage hike in order to put pen to paper, but would include a very accessible release clause in his contract. It would give Moukoko control over his future and ensure that Dortmund do not miss out on a profit entirely.