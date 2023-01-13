Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid target Leandro Trossard wants Brighton exit

Atletico Madrid have been given a boost in their efforts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard this month.

Trossard has previously hinted at his interest in moving to Premier League giants Chelsea due to his ambition to play Champions League football.

However, his future has taken a dramatic twist in the last 24 hours, with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi dropping him for their weekend clash with Liverpool.

De Zerbi claimed he was unhappy with Trossard’s attitude in training, following his return from the 2022 World Cup, and will not be counting on him until further notice.

Trossard has since reportedly told the club he wants to leave in January with his agent Josy Comhair launching a firm criticism of their approach towards his client.

Despite previous reports of the Belgian being available for free this summer, Brighton have activated a 12-month extension clause until 2024, and he could cost around €35m.

Posted by

Tags Brighton Brighton and Hove Albion Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News