Al Hilal linked with 2023 move for Lionel Messi

Saudi Arabian football could welcome another superstar name in 2023 with Al Hilal tracking Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr’s free transfer move for Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked rumours of more bids for major stars with the Saudi Pro League also linked with Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid stars of past and present are on the agenda for Al Nassr, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming their domestic rivals, Al Hilal, are monitoring Messi’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has returned to Paris, following his 2022 World Cup celebrations in Argentina, with PSG keen to begin contract extension talks.

The Ligue 1 giants are confident of persuading Messi to renew his deal, which expires in June, for a further 12 months.

However, Al Hilal will look to change the picture with a world record $300m annual salary for the 35-year-old, as part of the country’s wider bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Messi is almost certain not to leave PSG this month but his future for the 2023/24 campaign remains undecided.