Watch: Shakira rips Gerard Pique and new partner to shreds with latest release

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has left football for the meantime, after retiring in November, but that does not mean he is out of the spotlight.

Aside from his number of business interests, Pique has started a the ‘Kings League’, an informal seven-a-side football match consisting of celebrities and famous ex-footballers like Iker Casillas and Sergio Aguero.

However currently, Pique is the ex that is making the headlines. Since their separation, Shakira’s music has contained references to Pique, but never more so than in her latest release with Bizarrap.

In an untitled song from Music Sessions #53, Shakira tells the world Pique has swapped ‘a Ferrari for a Twingo’ and ‘A she-wolf like me ain’t for guys like you’.

Shakira also namedrops both Pique and the romantic interest of Pique that supposedly ended things between the Colombian singer and the Catalan footballer, Clara Chia.

‘Perdon, que te sal-pique’ [I’m sorry if you got splashed] and ‘Tiene nombre de buena persona, Clara-mente, no’ [He has a good person’s name, Clear-ly, not] included both of their names in the lyrics.

It appears that the mother of his children is not willing to forgive Pique for their separation for some time yet.

Full Lyrics here:

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Sorry, I already took another plane

I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment

So much, you pretend to be a champion

And when I needed you, you gave your worst version

Sorry, baby, it’s been a while

I should have thrown that cat away

A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me ain’t for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I’ve outgrown you and that’s why you’re with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not coming back to you, even if you’re crying or begging

I understood that it’s not my fault you’re criticized

I only make music, I’m sorry I splashed you

You left me as a neighbour to the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS

You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me tougher

Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice

He’s got a good person’s name

Clearly it’s not what it sounds like

He’s got a good person’s name

Clearly [Clara-mente]

She’s just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I’ve outgrown you and that’s why you’re with one just like you,

From love to hate, there’s only one step

This way don’t come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You’re so weird that I can’t even tell you apart

I’m worth two 22’s

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But work out your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it’s all right with me

I’ll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too