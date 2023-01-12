WATCH: Real Betis equalise in extra time against Barcelona with exquisite backheel finish

Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa against Real Betis has been an intriguing affair, with both teams looking like edging ahead at certain stages.

Barca took the lead in the first half courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, but Nabil Fekir equalised for Betis with 15 minutes left on the clock in normal time.

That meant extra time was needed, and Xavi’s side put the disappointment of being held in 90 minutes behind them very early on, as Ansu Fati fired in a beautiful volley to make it 2-1. Much like in regular time, Barca couldn’t hold out and Betis have netted a second leveller courtesy of Loren Moron’s exquisite backheel.

Xavi will be furious that his team was squandered a lead not once, but twice now in the game. Credit must be given to Betis, who have battled back again to level things up.

Just 15 minutes of extra time remains, and the threat of penalties is looming, unless either side can find a winner.