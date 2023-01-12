WATCH: Barcelona prevail on penalties to set up final with Real Madrid

It was far from easy for Barcelona, but they are through to Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa final in Riyadh, where they will take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in an El Clasico final.

Barca took the lead in the first half courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, with Xavi Hernandez’s getting their reward for their early domination. However, they couldn’t see the game out as Nabil Fekir equalised for Betis with 15 minutes left on the clock in normal time.

That meant extra time was needed, and Xavi’s side put the disappointment of being held in 90 minutes behind them very early on, as Ansu Fati fired in a beautiful volley to make it 2-1. The ball fell kindly to the 20-year-old, and his execution was perfect as he fired past former Barca keeper Claudio Bravo.

Much like in regular time, Barca couldn’t hold out and Betis have netted a second leveller courtesy of Loren Moron’s exquisite backheel. Despite Andres Guardado’s last sending off for two yellow cards, Betis forced penalties.

Each team scored their first two efforts, with Lewandowski and Franck Kessie scoring for Barca and Willian Jose and Loren netting for Betis. The hero for the Blaugrana was Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who saved from Juanmi and William Carvalho, which allowed Fati to make it 3-2, before Pedri fired home the penalty to send Barca into the final.

🙌 Este ha sido el gol definitivo con el que el Barça se ha clasificado para la final. 🖊️ El último penalti lleva la firma de @Pedri 🆚 @RealBetis – @FCBarcelona_es 📺 @MovistarFutbol#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/z780mP6MHA — RFEF (@rfef) January 12, 2023

Xavi will be relieved to have progressed, despite having seen his side throw away a lead twice. He will be hoping for no repeats when Real Madrid are taken on in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.